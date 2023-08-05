Rich Creek Police investigate stabbing

RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Police say Friday, the Giles 911 Center received a call about a stabbing on Riverside Drive.

Police found a man lying beside the road with what appeared to be three stab wounds to his side and back torso.

The man was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

