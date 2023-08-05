Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Rich Creek Police investigate stabbing

(Source: Gray News)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICH CREEK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rich Creek Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Police say Friday, the Giles 911 Center received a call about a stabbing on Riverside Drive.

Police found a man lying beside the road with what appeared to be three stab wounds to his side and back torso.

The man was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Rob Dean.
Roanoke attorney forfeits license amid misconduct investigation
This weekend will warm up again. Sunday features the best chances for isolated storms.
Saturday is the perfect pool day, rain chances increase through weekend
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits
Kelly Louwerse Cusick
Roanoke City Police in search of endangered woman

Latest News

Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 5, 2023
Saturday, August 5 - Morning Forecast
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
William Regan
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing elderly man