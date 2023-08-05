Birthdays
Roanoke City Police in search of endangered woman

Kelly Louwerse Cusick
Kelly Louwerse Cusick(Credit: Roanoke City Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Police Department is in search of a missing endangered woman in need of medication.

Kelly Louwerse Cusick, 73, was last seen on Friday around 12:00 p.m. on the 600 block of Morrill Avenue SE in Roanoke.

Cusick is described as a white woman, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5′5″ tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Kelly is driving in a 2007 or 2008 light blue Tahoe with Virginia tags and has her dog, Walter, with her.

According to her family, Cusick has a medical condition that requires medication and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212 or call 911.

