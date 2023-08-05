Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A new scam is taking place here at home. The Roanoke County Police Department is warning citizens of ‘foreign nationals’ committing fraud.

Police say the photo was taken at the intersection of Williamson and Plantation Road. Commander Ray Torres says the picture is evidence of a foreigner taking advantage of local people.

“We think it’s important for them to be aware that they’re targeting our citizens using emotional means,” said Torres.

Torres says they are investigating two different ‘foreign national” groups in the valley. Roanoke County Police say one is from Eastern Europe and another from South America.

“One group was basically just soliciting people on the side of the road for money – when they do that, they can get thousands of dollars and they will send that money back overseas,” explained Torres.

Officers say the second group is breaking into vehicles.

“Larcenies from people, credit card fraud; then they would go purchase products from multi-large national corporations and then sell that product or send that product back overseas as well,” added Torres.

To protect yourself always be cautious and call 911 if you see something suspicious. Leave nothing in your car for people to steal and remember to lock the vehicle.

“If you want to go hiking, want to go to the gym or something like that and you know you’re going there just take the minimum that you need to like an ID card and a credit card with you, and take it with you,” said Torres. “Don’t leave anything in your car. So, if someone does get in your vehicle there’s nothing for them to take.”

Police say there will be local charges, and they are working with ICE for possible federal charges.

