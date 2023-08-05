Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents

'Foreign National' Fraud
'Foreign National' Fraud(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A new scam is taking place here at home. The Roanoke County Police Department is warning citizens of ‘foreign nationals’ committing fraud.

Police say the photo was taken at the intersection of Williamson and Plantation Road. Commander Ray Torres says the picture is evidence of a foreigner taking advantage of local people.

“We think it’s important for them to be aware that they’re targeting our citizens using emotional means,” said Torres.

Torres says they are investigating two different ‘foreign national” groups in the valley. Roanoke County Police say one is from Eastern Europe and another from South America.

“One group was basically just soliciting people on the side of the road for money – when they do that, they can get thousands of dollars and they will send that money back overseas,” explained Torres.

Officers say the second group is breaking into vehicles.

“Larcenies from people, credit card fraud; then they would go purchase products from multi-large national corporations and then sell that product or send that product back overseas as well,” added Torres.

To protect yourself always be cautious and call 911 if you see something suspicious. Leave nothing in your car for people to steal and remember to lock the vehicle.

“If you want to go hiking, want to go to the gym or something like that and you know you’re going there just take the minimum that you need to like an ID card and a credit card with you, and take it with you,” said Torres. “Don’t leave anything in your car. So, if someone does get in your vehicle there’s nothing for them to take.”

Police say there will be local charges, and they are working with ICE for possible federal charges.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Clouds hang tight through the afternoon. Peaks of sun expected later.
Warming up this weekend as a few 90s make an appearance
The park is set to be completed by 2026
Roanoke releases updated design plans for Wasena’s in-river kayak park
Roosky's Bar & Grill reopens
Martinsville restaurant reopens with increased security after shooting led to loss in business
FILE - A Wells Fargo office in New York displays its logos at its ATM, Jan. 13, 2021.
Wells Fargo bank customers report missing deposits

Latest News

BRI Museum New Exhibit
BRI Museum New Exhibit
Community Cookout hosted by the Envision Center.
Roanoke’s EnVision Center is hosting a Community Cookout
Defense attorney Rob Dean.
Roanoke Attorney forfeits license amid misconduct investigation
A new exhibit at the Blue Ridge Institute focuses on the working class of Appalachia.
Blue Ridge Institute exhibit features paintings by Chris DeMaria