Roanoke native Rondé Barber enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WDBJ) - From Cave Spring High School, to the University of Virginia, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame—Roanoke native Rondé Barber joined his place among the immortals Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

The 48-year-old former cornerback played 16 years in the NFL, all in Tampa, collecting more than 1,200 tackles, 28 sacks, 47 interceptions and 14 touchdowns.

Barber made 215 consecutive starts—224 if you include the playoffs—the most ever by a defensive back.

He was a five-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

But before he was a Buc, Barber was a multi-sport standout in Roanoke at Cave Spring High School, before going on to UVA, where his No. 19 jersey is retired.

He did all that side-by-side with his twin brother, Tiki, and in his induction speech, Ronde said this day wouldn’t have happened without his best friend.

