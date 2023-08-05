Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke native Rondé Barber enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

The former Cave Spring and UVA star played 16 seasons at cornerback for the Buccaneers.
Former NFL player Ronde Barber finishes his remarks during his induction into the Pro Football...
Former NFL player Ronde Barber finishes his remarks during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo David Richard)(Dave Richard | AP)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WDBJ) - From Cave Spring High School, to the University of Virginia, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the Pro Football Hall of Fame—Roanoke native Rondé Barber joined his place among the immortals Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

The 48-year-old former cornerback played 16 years in the NFL, all in Tampa, collecting more than 1,200 tackles, 28 sacks, 47 interceptions and 14 touchdowns.

Barber made 215 consecutive starts—224 if you include the playoffs—the most ever by a defensive back.

He was a five-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

But before he was a Buc, Barber was a multi-sport standout in Roanoke at Cave Spring High School, before going on to UVA, where his No. 19 jersey is retired.

He did all that side-by-side with his twin brother, Tiki, and in his induction speech, Ronde said this day wouldn’t have happened without his best friend.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense attorney Rob Dean.
Roanoke attorney forfeits license amid misconduct investigation
Roanoke City woman found safe
Deputy Gwynn
Carroll County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
Scattered storms are possible on Sunday.
Storm chances return Sunday
'Foreign National' Fraud
Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents

Latest News

Liv Golf comes to the Greenbrier
Liv Golf comes to the Greenbrier
Courtesy WDBJ7
Rail Yard Dawgs Head Coach Dan Bremner’s contract extended through 2025-2026 season
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during...
Underwhelming US team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
Virginia Tech Football Gears Up for Season
Virginia Tech Football Gears Up for Season