Roanoke’s EnVision Center is hosting a Community Cookout

Community Cookout hosted by the Envision Center.
Community Cookout hosted by the Envision Center.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for weekend plans - Everyone is invited to a community cookout on Saturday.

The Envision Center located across from Lansdowne is hosting the fun event.

It is open to all community members. There will be free food, games, activities, and art for kids.

Organizers say it is an opportunity for people to get connected to each other and get involved.

“I want them to know there are a ton of resources specifically in the Northwest community. Really is just as simple as coming to one location and you can get employment, educational, (and) mental wellness help. So, there’s just a ton of services that are out there,” explained Director of Community Support Services Greg Goodman.

The cookout starts at 11.

