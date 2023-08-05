Saturday is the perfect pool day, rain chances increase through weekend

Great pool day forecast for Saturday

Isolated storms possible Saturday, but better chance Sunday

Alert Day issued for Monday

SATURDAY

Similar to the last few days, some areas of patchy to dense fog are possible this morning.

We’ll see more sunshine Saturday with an isolated thunderstorm possible thanks to the heating of the day and higher humidity levels. Most of us will be rain and storm free though! Warmer temperatures move back into the region as well. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s for Saturday and Sunday, so it is going to feel hotter out there than what we have experienced so far this week.

This weekend will warm up again. Sunday features the best chances for isolated storms. (WDBJ7 Weather)

It’s a great day to find a pool or enjoy dinner outdoors! We have a clear night ahead with lows will be in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Sunday features a better chance for a few afternoon/evening spotty storms. Again, most should still be dry. The main threat would be damaging winds.

Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon which may bring downpours and gusty wind. (WDBJ7)

MONDAY- WEATHER ALERT DAY

A powerful cold front will enter from the west Monday bringing a complex of showers and strong thunderstorm activity toward the region early Monday morning. While most of these will likely weaken as they cross the mountains, we still have the potential for severe thunderstorms to re-develop east of the Blue Ridge during the afternoon which would drift toward the east late in the afternoon,

There are still some uncertainties and questions we have about the intensity and coverage of the storms, so remain weather aware! That’s why we’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday, to bring your attention to the increased risk of severe weather.

Scattered strong to severe storms are expected Monday and may bring localized damaging wind and hail. Stay weather aware! (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

Once the front passes east and the showers taper off, Tuesday and Wednesday offer plenty of sunshine and a slight drop in the humidity for a couple days.

On Thursday, another front passes through, boosting the storm chances once again.

JUST FOR FUN

The famous Farmers’ Almanac has released their version of the winter outlook for the 2023-24 season. While it’s nearly impossible to see less snow than what we had last season, there are some promising signs this could be a year for snow lovers. The Farmers’ Almanac “prediction” is fairly generic, but it’s fun to look ahead to the winter months during the heart of summer.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen!

The biggest wildfires in the modern era are producing the worst air quality in decades across the United States. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts looks into the unhealthy air quality it’s creating as well as the impacts on wildlife, where birds may suffer the most. In this episode of Slight Chance of Science, he speaks with Dan Salkovitz at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Haley Olsen-Hodges with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Be sure to subscribe to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists! (WDBJ7)

