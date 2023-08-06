1 dead after house fire in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Director of Public Safety for Amherst County Bradley Beam has confirmed 1 person has died after a Sunday morning fire in the 2000 block of Cedar Gate Road.

There were two apartments affected by the fire, the occupants from the other apartment were able to escape without injuries.

Units from Monelison Fire Department, Amherst Fire Department, Pedlar Fire Department, along with Amherst County Public Safety responded to the incident.

According to firefighters, there is significant damage to the entire building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

