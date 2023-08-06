3 injured after birthday party stabbing in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County man is in custody after a stabbing at a birthday party Sunday at approximately 2:25 am.

Franky Merchan, 28, of Martinsville is charged with 3 counts of malicious wounding and is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received reports of a stabbing at 40 Stanley Court, Collinsville. The caller added that the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

Deputies and investigators located three Hispanic adults suffering from stab wounds: Aderli Lopez, Miguel Bonilla, and Maria Carabajals.

Deputies say the investigation determined that while attending a birthday party for a mutual friend, Aderli Lopez and Franky Merchan got into an argument. Merchan then went to his vehicle, retrieved a knife, and stabbed Lopez and Bonilla. Maria Carabajal attempted to intervene, but was injured in the process.

According to Deputies, Aderli Lopez had stab wounds to both of his arms. Miguel Bonilla suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and rib cage. Maria Carabajals was located with a cut on her arm.

Both Lopez and Bonilla were air-lifted to a hospital in Virginia for treatment for life-threatening injuries. Carabajal was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

Merchan was quickly located nearby on Endless Road, Collinsville with a cut on his back and an injury to his head. Merchan was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville and was later released.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

