Covington former city manager and chief of police dies

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The former Chief of Police and City Manager Chief Joseph Broughman died Sunday according to the Covington Police Department.

Chief Broughman served for over 40 years in numerous positions including his current assignment as the part time Jeter Watson School Resource and DARE Officer, according to a statement by Chief Smith.

“On behalf of the City of Covington and the Covington Division of Police, we are going to miss you JB. It has been an honor and privilege to serve with you,” said Chief Smith.

