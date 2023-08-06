Danville Police Department and Tyson pass out 26,500 pounds of chicken during free food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department (DPD) and Tyson Foods gave away hundreds of boxes of food to those in need on Saturday.

Volunteers spent all Saturday morning handing out 26,500 pounds of chicken and meat. There were also hot dogs, pork, turkey and some ham products included in the boxes.

The police department says they had an overwhelming amount of people show up.

It caused significant traffic back ups, so volunteers had to stop giving out food at the police department and switch to neighborhood deliveries.

”We want to make sure you know we’re still going to be giving it [the food] out. We got to keep safety first,” Corporal Sylvia Brooks with DPD said. “We’re going to go to different neighborhoods, but we got to clear out this line because we didn’t realize it was going to be this big a turn out.”

Those who showed up also learned about current job opportunities at Tyson.

Tyson is planning for another giveaway at Gretna Middle School on August 26.

