Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Grayson County deputies rescue woman from house fire

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Grayson County sheriff’s deputies are being called heroes after they rescued a woman from a house fire.

The department says around 4:15 Sunday morning, Cody Sharpe and Coty Clifford responded to a 911 hang up call on Sunny Brook Loop in Galax.

When they got on scene, the deputies found a mobile home full of smoke.

Deputies Sharpe and Clifford went into the home with zero visibility and heard someone coughing.

The department says the deputies used the walls to feel their way to the victim and carried a woman out of the home.

The woman was flown to a North Carolina hospital for treatment.

Deputies Sharpe and Clifford were transported to Twin County Community Hospital for smoke inhalation but were both later released.

The Galax Fire Department also responded.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Gwynn
Carroll County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
James River
3 found dead in James River
Roanoke City woman found safe
'Foreign National' Fraud
Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents
Defense attorney Rob Dean.
Roanoke attorney forfeits license amid misconduct investigation

Latest News

Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 6, 2023
Sunday, August 6 - Morning Forecast
Sunday and Monday Storms - FutureView
The lodge gave out more than 400 meals for first responders
Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 feeds hundreds of first responders for annual appreciation day fundraiser