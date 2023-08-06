Grayson County deputies rescue woman from house fire

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Grayson County sheriff’s deputies are being called heroes after they rescued a woman from a house fire.

The department says around 4:15 Sunday morning, Cody Sharpe and Coty Clifford responded to a 911 hang up call on Sunny Brook Loop in Galax.

When they got on scene, the deputies found a mobile home full of smoke.

Deputies Sharpe and Clifford went into the home with zero visibility and heard someone coughing.

The department says the deputies used the walls to feel their way to the victim and carried a woman out of the home.

The woman was flown to a North Carolina hospital for treatment.

Deputies Sharpe and Clifford were transported to Twin County Community Hospital for smoke inhalation but were both later released.

The Galax Fire Department also responded.

The fire is under investigation.

