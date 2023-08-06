Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back for a weeklong music fest

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are expected at the Old Fiddlers’ Convention from August 7th - 12th.

The 87th annual convention is one of the largest and oldest of its kind.

The gates open today to welcome campers staying for the week-long event.

Around 100 people from all over are expected to compete on stage.

Leaders of the convention say will continue to bring tunes handed down from generation to generation.

“I think it’s a combination of coming back to get acquainted with people that they met here that love old time and bluegrass music,” says Publicity Chairman, Tom Jones. “They come back from year to year a lot of them just plan their vacation to be here.”

Although registration is closed, an open youth competition will happen on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.