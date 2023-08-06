Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back for a weeklong music fest

The 87th annual convention is one of the largest and oldest of it's kind.
The 87th annual convention is one of the largest and oldest of it's kind.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are expected at the Old Fiddlers’ Convention from August 7th - 12th.

The 87th annual convention is one of the largest and oldest of its kind.

The gates open today to welcome campers staying for the week-long event.

Around 100 people from all over are expected to compete on stage.

Leaders of the convention say will continue to bring tunes handed down from generation to generation.

“I think it’s a combination of coming back to get acquainted with people that they met here that love old time and bluegrass music,” says Publicity Chairman, Tom Jones. “They come back from year to year a lot of them just plan their vacation to be here.”

Although registration is closed, an open youth competition will happen on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River
3 found dead in James River
Deputy Gwynn
Carroll County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
Roanoke City woman found safe
'Foreign National' Fraud
Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents
Scattered storms Sunday with the risk of damaging winds.
Scattered storms Sunday, Weather Alert Day Monday

Latest News

Chief Joseph B. Broughman
Covington former city manager and chief of police dies
Barbers and beauticians in Southwest Virginia partnered with Alpha Kappa Lamba Chapter to give...
Alpha Kappa Lambda chapter hosts an event to give free back to school haircuts
1 dead after house fire in Madison Heights
Liberty University mourns loss of football player