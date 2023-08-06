Roanoke Elks Lodge 197 feeds hundreds of first responders for annual appreciation day fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Elks Lodge #197 gave more than 400 meals to first responders on duty on Saturday.

It’s part of the 10th annual ‘First Responders Day’ where the Roanoke community shows appreciation for first responders.

The lodge smoked 350 pounds of pork for the barbeque meals. First responders and their families enjoyed a pool day and some free barbeque.

The event organizer explained he hopes First Responders Day continues to grow.

”We want to give back, and I remember when we first started this I would go around to some of the police stations and talk to the captains and they said ‘Why are you guys doing this?’ [I responded] Because we can,” Jim Batey said. “We appreciate what you guys do everyday.”

More than 50 volunteers helped make First Responders Day possible this year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.