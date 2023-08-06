Roanoke man injured in overnight shooting; police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police received reports of shots fired in the area of 8th Street and Gilmer Avenue NW Sunday at approximately 1:25 a.m.

According to police, officers located a man with serious gunshot wounds outside of a house in the 900 block of Gilmer Avenue NW. The man was later transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say no arrests have been made and the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637; beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.