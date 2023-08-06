Scattered storms Sunday, Weather Alert Day Monday

Scattered storms Sunday, primarily after 2pm

Weather Alert Day Monday for severe storm possibility

Drier and cooler by midweek

SUNDAY

Some of us might wake up to some areas of patchy fog this morning.

The storm chances return today. Scattered showers and storms are likely, and some could be severe-warned. Peak storm activity for Sunday will be after 2pm and continuing into the evening.

The main threats today will be damaging winds. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us, with a mix of sun and clouds until the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Some rain and storms are possible overnight and into the early morning on Monday. Prepare for the possibility of a soggy morning commute.

MONDAY- WEATHER ALERT DAY

A powerful cold front will enter from the west Monday bringing a complex of showers and strong thunderstorm activity toward the region Monday morning. While most of these will likely weaken as they cross the mountains, we still have the potential for severe thunderstorms to re-develop during the afternoon and evening.

There are still some uncertainties and questions we have about the intensity and coverage of the storms, so remain weather aware! That’s why we’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday, to bring your attention to the increased risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Drive safe! Plan for some ponding on roadways and little to no visibility within storms. Prepare now by securing loose items, bringing pets indoors, and having a plan in case of severe weather.

All hazards of severe weather are possible on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Once the front passes east and the showers taper off, Tuesday and Wednesday offer plenty of sunshine and a slight drop in the humidity for a couple days.

On Thursday, another front passes through, boosting the storm chances once again.

JUST FOR FUN

The famous Farmers’ Almanac has released their version of the winter outlook for the 2023-24 season. While it’s nearly impossible to see less snow than what we had last season, there are some promising signs this could be a year for snow lovers. The Farmers’ Almanac “prediction” is fairly generic, but it’s fun to look ahead to the winter months during the heart of summer.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Latest Podcast: Blowing Smoke: Measuring Air Quality and Wildfire Impacts on Wildlife. (WDBJ7)

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen!

The biggest wildfires in the modern era are producing the worst air quality in decades across the United States. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts looks into the unhealthy air quality it’s creating as well as the impacts on wildlife, where birds may suffer the most. In this episode of Slight Chance of Science, he speaks with Dan Salkovitz at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Haley Olsen-Hodges with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

