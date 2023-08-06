Thousands of people attend Blacksburg’s annual Steppin’ Out festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 42nd annual Steppin’ Out festival wrapped up in Blacksburg on Saturday.

The annual event brought thousands of people out to support local and regional craft and food vendors, as well as an opportunity for the town to showcase downtown merchants.

House of Styles boutique opened its doors this past week just in time to take advantage of the festival’s foot traffic.

Local entrepreneurs Kimberly and Dennis Hailey hope to share their passion for fashion with the rest of the community.

