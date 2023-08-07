Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

2024 Miss Virginia Volunteer and Miss Virginia Teen Volunteer are crowned in Lynchburg

The two women were crowned in Lynchburg on Saturday night
The two women were crowned in Lynchburg on Saturday night(Josh Wright)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2024 Miss Virginia Volunteer and Miss Teen Volunteer were crowned in Lynchburg this weekend.

Annie Mowery was named as this year’s Miss Virginia Volunteer at Saturday night’s pageant. She lives in Yorktown and works as an archaeologist. Mowery will compete for the national title in June.

Mia Anderson is the 2024 Miss Virginia Teen Volunteer. The Miss Teen Volunteer America pageant will happen in March.

Congrats to all of the ladies who competed this weekend!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River
3 found dead in James River
Deputy Gwynn
Carroll County mourns loss of Deputy Sheriff
Roanoke City woman found safe
'Foreign National' Fraud
Roanoke County Police warn of ‘foreign nationals’ defrauding residents
Much of the Mid Atlantic remains in an enhanced risk of severe weather Monday afternoon-evening.
Weather Alert Day Monday: Scattered to numerous severe storms possible

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin for Sunday, August 6
Liv Final Round Greenbrier
Liv Final Round Greenbrier
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC celebrates making his putt for birdie to win on the...
DeChambeau makes history with final round 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier
87th Annual Old Fiddler's Convention
87th Annual Old Fiddler's Convention