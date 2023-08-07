Augusta County deputy hospitalized after being hit by tractor-trailer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Augusta County deputy was hospitalized after an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Sunday, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the accident occurred on I-81 near mile marker 220.
A deputy was driving on I-81 when their vehicle was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer. The impact caused the deputy’s vehicle to travel 100 feet before hitting a VDOT work truck.
The tractor-trailer that hit the deputy’s vehicle didn’t stop and fled on I-81N.
No VDOT workers were injured in the crash. The deputy was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of his injuries.
