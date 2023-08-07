Birthdays
Back-to-school lunchbox tips offered for healthy snacks

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Packing up the school lunchboxes with healthy snacks and meals does not have to take a lot of extra time.

Emma Todoroff is a SNAP-Education Extension Agent and offered healthy tips for families preparing for their students’ back-to-school meals.

Todoroff joined Here @ Home to explain more about the Virginia Family Nutrition Program and its goal to empower families with basic nutrition, physical activities and thrifty food shopping.

She shared simple recipes like hummus and an orange banana smoothie.

