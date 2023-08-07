Birthdays
CHIP of Roanoke Valley hosts Back-to-School Wellness Rodeo

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As students return to the classroom, one organization is helping families get ready for the first day of school.

CHIP of Roanoke Valley hosted a back-to-school wellness rodeo Monday. Dozens of people received free backpacks, haircuts, school supplies, snacks, and resources.

This was thanks to donations made by the community, businesses, and Straight Street.

Organizers say this day is important to relieve stress for parents in need.

“We’re a home visiting program that serves pregnant women and children ages 0 to kindergarten - elementary,” said Chief Operation Officer Autumn Williams. “We understand how expensive it can be to go back to school, so we want to ensure that every child is set up for success and that’s why this event is held every year.”

If you need help or want to donate, you can reach out to the organization. Click here for more information.

