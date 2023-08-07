Friday Football Extra Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our Friday Football Extra season previews take us to Grandin Road, where the Patrick Henry football team is looking to build on a River Ridge District title.

The Patriots lost to Mountain View in the region semifinals, and are moving from Region 5D to 5C this year.

Head coach Alan Fiddler says having 10 three-year starters has them primed for another big season.

Patrick Henry opens the season on Friday, August 25 on the road against Brookville.

