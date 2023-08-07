Birthdays
Grades Over Guns event celebrates students, back-to-school

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A back-to-school event hopes to help curb youth violence in the Roanoke Valley,

Total Action For Progress is hosting its Grades Over Guns event Saturday, Aug. 12 to encourage kids and teens to connect with the community in a meaningful way.

Jason Hariston with TAP Youth Programs joined Here @ Home to share more details about the event that is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Eureka Park.

Students who attend the event between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will get free backpacks while supplies last.

There will be live music, food and fun activities throughout the celebration.

