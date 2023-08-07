Birthdays
LEAP celebrates National Farmers Market Week in Roanoke

National Farmers Market Week
National Farmers Market Week(Patsy Montesinos)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A celebration of locally grown food and area farmers is happening all week in Roanoke.

The Local Environmental Agriculture Project, better known as LEAP, is hosting themed events in honor of National Farmers’ Market Week.

The West End Farmers’ Market happening Tuesday, Aug. 8 will highlight its vendors and offer free snow cones, feature live music and give children and teens $5 in tokens to spend on fruits and vegetables.

Later in the week, the Grandin Village Farmers’ Market will celebrate its Pepper Palooza Saturday, Aug. 12.

More than 20 vendors will be at the market Saturday and will have pepper tastings and a pepper-eating contest for participants who register in advance.

LEAP’s Communications Director Christina Nifong joined Here @ Home to explain more about the importance of celebrating locally grown food and LEAP’s mission to make healthy, fresh produce easily accessible.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

