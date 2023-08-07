Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Rt. 501/Brookneal Highway, less than a mile north of Rt. 686/Brown Mills Rd, according to the department.

44-year-old Brian Witcher, of Java, VA, was driving a Kawasaki ZX10000 south on Rt. 501 at a high speed when he crested a hill and hit the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro as it was pulling out of a driveway, according to police.

Witcher was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died. The driver of the Camaro wasn’t injured in the crash.

No charges were placed.

