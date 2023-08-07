Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather

(WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are closing early on Monday due to the threat of severe weather.

Click here for an ongoing list.

Some schools are rescheduling school events:

Franklin County Public Schools: PM meetings and other school activities canceled

Grayson County Public Schools will be closing early.

Botetourt County closed all schools and offices at noon and rescheduled elementary school open houses to Tuesday.

Patrick & Henry Community College is closing at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.