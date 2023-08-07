Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather

School bus graphic
School bus graphic(Associated Press)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Multiple school districts are closing early on Monday due to the threat of severe weather.

Click here for an ongoing list.

Some schools are rescheduling school events:

Franklin County Public Schools: PM meetings and other school activities canceled

Grayson County Public Schools will be closing early.

Botetourt County closed all schools and offices at noon and rescheduled elementary school open houses to Tuesday.

Patrick & Henry Community College is closing at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River
3 found dead in James River
We are under a Moderate Risk for severe weather today. A level 4 out of 5 hasn't been seen...
Weather Alert Day: Numerous strong to severe storms possible
Liberty University mourns loss of football player
Franky Merchan
3 injured in birthday party stabbing in Henry County
Generic police lights
Roanoke man injured in shooting

Latest News

VDOT prepared for road impacts from expected storms
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
Swaths of the US are living through a brutal summer. It’s a climate wake-up call for many
A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park,...
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
Extreme heat affected many parts of the country over the last few days.
First responders urging safety after rescuing two hikers from the heat