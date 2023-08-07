Birthdays
People gather to support two people arrested at Roanoke County School Board

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd gathered outside of the Roanoke County Courthouse to support the two people arrested at the last school board meeting.

Around twenty people gathered with signs.

On Monday, the two people had an arraignment hearing and both appeared before a judge.

Roanoke County Police confirmed they were charged with trespassing after they refused to leave the school board meeting on July 27th.

It came after Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely presented the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies for transgender students.

“The support and the community pulling together at a time when we’re under attack is really, really important for us to show up for each other and realize that there is a silent majority here that supports trans kids, that supports LGBTQ people,” said Danny Clawson, who was arrested at school board meeting back in July.

Both people have a trial date set for October 25th.

