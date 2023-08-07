Birthdays
Public comment requested for 2023 Mathematics Standards of Learning

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education wants to hear what you have to say about the proposed 2023 Mathematics Standards of Learning.

According to Virginia Code, a review of Virginia’s Standards of Learning is required every seven years.

Last month, the Virginia Board of Education accepted the proposed document and is now looking for public comment.

There’s an online public comment form and there’s also a virtual public hearing Monday at 6:30 p.m.

You do need to pre-register.

The online form is open until August 11th.

