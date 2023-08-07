Birthdays
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Korey Rice
Korey Rice(Credit: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Korey Rice, last reported seen July 31.

Rice has not had contact with his family since then and no indication has been given regarding his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or 540-980-7810.

