Schoolfield Elementary School launches 6th grade pilot program

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Schoolfield Elementary School is welcoming a new grade to its campus.

6th grade is starting for the first time at Schoolfield Elementary this year.

Forty-five students signed up for the pilot program instead of going to Bonner Middle School.

They constructed modular units behind the elementary school over the summer for the 6th graders. They hope that will have a positive impact on academics for students.

“Some benefits that could come from this pilot program would be to have students here in smaller class sizes,” said Kelsie Hubbard, Schoolfield Elementary School Principal. “It’s more direct instruction and students will have an increase in their academics in a different environment.”

The 6th graders will move into the modular units in the next couple of weeks.

