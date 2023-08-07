Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Schoolfield Elementary School launches 6th grade pilot program

Schoolfield Elementary adds 6th grade
Schoolfield Elementary adds 6th grade(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Schoolfield Elementary School is welcoming a new grade to its campus.

6th grade is starting for the first time at Schoolfield Elementary this year.

Forty-five students signed up for the pilot program instead of going to Bonner Middle School.

They constructed modular units behind the elementary school over the summer for the 6th graders. They hope that will have a positive impact on academics for students.

“Some benefits that could come from this pilot program would be to have students here in smaller class sizes,” said Kelsie Hubbard, Schoolfield Elementary School Principal. “It’s more direct instruction and students will have an increase in their academics in a different environment.”

The 6th graders will move into the modular units in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James River
3 found dead in James River
A Tornado Watch is active until 9PM for all of the WDBJ7 viewing area.
Weather Alert Day: Numerous strong to severe storms possible
Liberty University mourns loss of football player
Franky Merchan
3 injured in birthday party stabbing in Henry County
Generic police lights
Roanoke man injured in shooting

Latest News

School bus graphic
Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather
People gather to support those arrested at Roanoke County School Board meeting
People gather to support two people arrested at Roanoke County School Board
Public Comment Wanted for 2023 Mathematics Standards of Learning
Public Comment Wanted for 2023 Mathematics Standards of Learning
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Public comment requested for 2023 Mathematics Standards of Learning