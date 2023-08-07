Birthdays
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: The body of a male believed to be Jarred Schultz, 39m of Barboursville, WV, has been located according to Lewisburg Police Department.

The body was found at approximately 12:36 p.m. in a wooded area near Interstate 64 and Route 219 in Lewisburg.

Lewisburg Police Department said that there is no foul play suspected at this time.

A man is missing after he attended the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Jarred David Schultz, 39, of Barboursville, was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on August 5 in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Police Department is actively investigating Schultz’s disappearance along with other agencies such as the WV Division of Natural Resources, WV State Police, WV Division of Corrections, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and the Lewisburg Fire Department.

LPD has utilized phone pings, blood hound, ground searches, thermal imaging, surveillance footage reviews and drones for aerial searches.

LPD asks that if you have any information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, contact the Lewisburg Police office at 304-645-1626.

