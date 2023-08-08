15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Evan Kinley from Anderson. He was a sophomore at TL Hanna High School.

The coroner said the teen stopped at his grandparents’ house during the severe storm around 5 p.m. and was standing at the entrance to the garage when a large tree fell and landed on him.

The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe weather.

Following the tragedy, Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Brenda Kelly sent out the following message to the district:

“Anderson Five Family, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.