Back to school events happening after being postponed for weather

(WDBJ) - Because of the isolated severe weather threat in our hometowns Monday, some back to school activities are happening Tuesday.

For Botetourt County students, elementary school open houses are rescheduled for 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

In Roanoke County, the Burton Center for Arts and Technology Orientation is happening starting at 5 p.m.

All open houses at Roanoke County elementary schools, have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

In Craig County, all open houses and the fall sports meeting that were scheduled for Monday afternoon are all happening Tuesday at their same times.

