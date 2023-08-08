Botetourt County Fair is this weekend
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Fair is set for August 11 & 12 at Buchanan Town Park on Lowe Street. The fair is a celebration of local agriculture, along with 4-H and Future Farmers’ of America (FFA) Youth.
Kate Lawrence, Chairman of the Botetourt County Fair Association Board of Directors, sat in on 7@four to preview the fair, for which there is no admission fee.
Friday, August 11, there will be food, a beer garden and live music from Western Justice starting at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 12, gates will open to public at 9 a.m., with food, youth livestock and poultry shows, a draft horse pull, lots of vendors and kids’ activities.
For more information, click here.
