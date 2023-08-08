Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Botetourt County Fair is this weekend

Botetourt County Fair
Botetourt County Fair(Credit: Botetourt County Fair)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Fair is set for August 11 & 12 at Buchanan Town Park on Lowe Street. The fair is a celebration of local agriculture, along with 4-H and Future Farmers’ of America (FFA) Youth.

Kate Lawrence, Chairman of the Botetourt County Fair Association Board of Directors, sat in on 7@four to preview the fair, for which there is no admission fee.

Friday, August 11, there will be food, a beer garden and live music from Western Justice starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 12, gates will open to public at 9 a.m., with food, youth livestock and poultry shows, a draft horse pull, lots of vendors and kids’ activities.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another front brings more storms back into the region.
Comfortable and rain-free through Wednesday afternoon
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
People gather to support those arrested at Roanoke County School Board meeting
Public gathers to support two people arrested at Roanoke County School Board
School bus graphic
Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather
Korey Rice
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Danville Police Department accreditation
Danville Police Department Chief credits low violent crime rates to community trust
Here @ Home: Breastfeeding Shops and Store
Here @ Home: Breastfeeding Shops and Store
Radford's new pickleball courts
Radford opens pickleball courts
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is third-largest in US history