Botetourt County Fair is this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Fair is set for August 11 & 12 at Buchanan Town Park on Lowe Street. The fair is a celebration of local agriculture, along with 4-H and Future Farmers’ of America (FFA) Youth.

Kate Lawrence, Chairman of the Botetourt County Fair Association Board of Directors, sat in on 7@four to preview the fair, for which there is no admission fee.

Friday, August 11, there will be food, a beer garden and live music from Western Justice starting at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 12, gates will open to public at 9 a.m., with food, youth livestock and poultry shows, a draft horse pull, lots of vendors and kids’ activities.

