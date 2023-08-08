Danville Police Department Chief credits low violent crime rates to community trust

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Eyes all over the country are on the Danville Police Department as their violent crime numbers hit record lows.

The most recent national award they received was from the National Gang Crime Research Center for Chief Scott Booth’s leadership in reducing gang-related crime in Danville.

Before Chief Booth started in 2018, Danville’s violent crime rates were the highest in the state per capita.

“Danville always has been and remains a great community,” said Scott Booth, Chief of Police for the Danville Police Department. “But, it was a community that was experiencing some challenges specifically related to gang violence.”

Chief Booth came into the department with a plan to reduce violence through a community engagement model. Coffee with a Cop, Boys to Men, H.E.A.R.T. Walks, and countless other programs are a representation of that plan.

“When we do things out in the community on almost a daily basis, it’s about building trust and legitimacy in the community so people will talk to you after an incident occurs, so we can solve crime together, and bring offenders to justice,” added Chief Booth.

They also focus on the children in the community to foster that trust at an early age through programs like the Youth Police Academy.

“It’s about relationship building in pretty much every type of engagement event we do. It shouldn’t be a photo op. It should be police officers and the community coming together to build those relationships, and I don’t think there’s ever a time that that is more important than with young people,” explained Chief Booth.

In 2020, Danville hit a 35-year crime low. However, that’s not good enough for Chief Booth.

“I want to be better than we were yesterday. I want to be better than we were last year. Policing can’t stay stagnant. Crime changes, so policing has to change, too. A big part of it is focus and accountability. We stay focused on where crime occurs, we stay focused on who’s committing crime, and we keep ourselves accountable,” said Chief Booth.

Chief Booth says they will continue growing their community engagement programming.

