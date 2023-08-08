Birthdays
Emory & Henry offers new course for registered nurses

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 1 hour ago
EMORY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new health assessment course at Emory & Henry School of Nursing will give professionals and students in Southwest Virginia an opportunity to refresh and learn new skills.

The program will be offered at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon and will give students the skills needed to perform a comprehensive health assessment.

School of Nursing Dean Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson joined Here @ Home to explain more about the need for this type of education in Southwest Virginia and how students can register.

There are a total of six sessions available with the first kicking off Friday, Aug. 11. Students can enroll in four or six of the sessions.

For more information visit the school’s website or reach out to the Admission Director Natalie Blankenship at nlblankenship@ehc.edu.

