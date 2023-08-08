Local resources support breastfeeding families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local resources in Roanoke hope to help parents and celebrate National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

Dominique Gallo and Erin Vandelinde are International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants. Together they joined Here @ Home to explain more about the resources available for moms throughout the valley.

They talked about the benefits of lactation support and how businesses like Breastfeeding Center of Roanoke and the Bae and Bee Boutique can support families on their breastfeeding journey.

