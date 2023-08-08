Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Martinsville asks residents to choose first ever Uptown mascot

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is asking residents to help create the first ever Uptown mascot.

Uptown Partnership is hosting an online contest so the community can choose their favorite mascot. Residents can vote online by taking the survey or commenting on Uptown Partnership’s Facebook post.

The choices include a bee, eagle, or a sheep. However, residents can also suggest their own ideas.

A local artist will then create multiple versions of the winner for another community contest.

“It’s just to be able to connect our residents more in Martinsville so that they have something that they can look at and go, ‘that’s the Uptown mascot,’ said Spencer Koger, Executive Director of Uptown Partnership. “Whether that be they’re sitting at home with their family and they see a bee, or they see a commercial, or something that’s happening in Martinsville in the Uptown area and the mascot is there.”

The contest will be open until September 7.

They will reveal the new mascot toward the end of September.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another front brings more storms back into the region.
Comfortable and rain-free through Wednesday afternoon
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
People gather to support those arrested at Roanoke County School Board meeting
Public gathers to support two people arrested at Roanoke County School Board
School bus graphic
Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather
Korey Rice
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Martinsville Mascot
Martinsville Mascot
Hometown Health: DPT Briefing
Hometown Health: DPT Briefing
School Supply Drive Follow-up
School Supply Drive Follow-up
7@four: Botetourt County Fair
7@four: Botetourt County Fair