Martinsville asks residents to choose first ever Uptown mascot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is asking residents to help create the first ever Uptown mascot.

Uptown Partnership is hosting an online contest so the community can choose their favorite mascot. Residents can vote online by taking the survey or commenting on Uptown Partnership’s Facebook post.

The choices include a bee, eagle, or a sheep. However, residents can also suggest their own ideas.

A local artist will then create multiple versions of the winner for another community contest.

“It’s just to be able to connect our residents more in Martinsville so that they have something that they can look at and go, ‘that’s the Uptown mascot,’ said Spencer Koger, Executive Director of Uptown Partnership. “Whether that be they’re sitting at home with their family and they see a bee, or they see a commercial, or something that’s happening in Martinsville in the Uptown area and the mascot is there.”

The contest will be open until September 7.

They will reveal the new mascot toward the end of September.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.