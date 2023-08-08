Birthdays
New requirements announced for public speakers at Roanoke County School Board meetings

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People wanting to speak at a Roanoke County School Board meeting have to follow new policies.

Roanoke County posted new requirements on the website. Speakers must be county parents, teachers, students, or citizens.

Public speakers must sign up before the meeting, by phone or online no later than 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting.

Before, people could sign up in person before the meeting began.

The website states the new change is necessary “To allow time for verification that the speaker is eligible as a current parent, teacher, student, or citizen of Roanoke County.”

It comes after two people were arrested and charged with trespassing after they refused to leave the school board meeting on July 27th. It came as Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely was presenting Virginia’s new model policies for transgender students.

