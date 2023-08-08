Pulaski to improve streetscape with goal of bringing more interest downtown

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is working on revitalizing its downtown area.

“We’re trying to bring in businesses, bring the downtown back to life again, get things happening, and move and get people back down here interested in Main Street, shopping on Main Street and help downtown grow again,” Pulaski’s Project Engineer Scott Aust said.

Aust is working with VDOT on a streetscape project with the goal of attracting more people to the area.

“It will be new sidewalks, curb, gutters; now we’re doing some bio beds that will have shrubbery, some additional areas that are shrubbery only, and we’ll do probably only four trees up and down Main Street and not do an overabundance of trees,” he said.

New lighting is also in the works.

This project follows the town’s waterline project that shut down portions of W. Main Street for months.

“We’re going to do it one side at a time in sections so there will still be vehicular traffic,” Aust said. “All provisions will be in place with contractor so that businesses can be accessed. “If that’s metal plates, whatever it needs to be for them to access those doors. Those are all going to be in place.”

Aust says he’s hoping for the project to begin this fall.

“We have to keep access to the businesses and access to Main Street and have people coming in and out,” he said. “We want those businesses to survive and thrive. That’s the ultimate goal.”

