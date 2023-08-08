Radford opens pickleball courts

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford has eight new pickleball courts ready for action.

The city has turned three tennis courts into eight pickleball courts at Bisset Park.

The city will celebrate these courts with a grand opening August 8, at 6 p.m.

The courts are open to anyone to play from dawn to dusk.

“Hopefully in the future, we’ll begin doing some tournaments, just a lot of different things that can bring economic impact for the city of Radford,” Radford’s Director of parks and Recreation Greg Holbrook said.

Holbrook says these courts are an important addition to the park.

