Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Radford opens pickleball courts

Radford's new pickleball courts
Radford's new pickleball courts(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford has eight new pickleball courts ready for action.

The city has turned three tennis courts into eight pickleball courts at Bisset Park.

The city will celebrate these courts with a grand opening August 8, at 6 p.m.

The courts are open to anyone to play from dawn to dusk.

“Hopefully in the future, we’ll begin doing some tournaments, just a lot of different things that can bring economic impact for the city of Radford,” Radford’s Director of parks and Recreation Greg Holbrook said.

Holbrook says these courts are an important addition to the park.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another front brings more storms back into the region.
Comfortable and rain-free through Wednesday afternoon
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
People gather to support those arrested at Roanoke County School Board meeting
Public gathers to support two people arrested at Roanoke County School Board
School bus graphic
Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather
James River
3 found dead in James River

Latest News

Here @ Home: Breastfeeding Shops and Store
Here @ Home: Breastfeeding Shops and Store
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is third-largest in US history
Downtown Pulaski
Pulaski to improve streetscape with goal of bringing more interest downtown
Here @ Home: Emory and Henry Health Assessment Course
Here @ Home: Emory and Henry Health Assessment Course