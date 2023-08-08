Roanoke Parks & Rec back-to-school PLAY-PALOOZA is Friday
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks & Recreation’s PLAY-PALOOZA back-to-school event will be Friday, August 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Wasena Park.
Athletics Coordinator Milton Hardy, Jr. joined 7@four to explain the event is to discover after-school care providers, athletic clubs, family services, recreation opportunities and more.
Click here or visit their Facebook and Instagram for more info.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.