Roanoke Parks & Rec back-to-school PLAY-PALOOZA is Friday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks & Recreation’s PLAY-PALOOZA back-to-school event will be Friday, August 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Wasena Park.

Athletics Coordinator Milton Hardy, Jr. joined 7@four to explain the event is to discover after-school care providers, athletic clubs, family services, recreation opportunities and more.

Click here or visit their Facebook and Instagram for more info.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

