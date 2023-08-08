Roanoke Parks & Rec back-to-school PLAY-PALOOZA is Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Parks & Recreation’s PLAY-PALOOZA back-to-school event will be Friday, August 11, from 5-8 p.m. at Wasena Park.

Athletics Coordinator Milton Hardy, Jr. joined 7@four to explain the event is to discover after-school care providers, athletic clubs, family services, recreation opportunities and more.

