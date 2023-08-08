School divisions sort and distribute donated school supplies

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - After generous donors ‘Load The Bus’ with school supplies, someone has to unload the bus - and distribute the pencils, glue sticks and notebooks to schools across the valley.

That’s what was happening Monday and Tuesday in Roanoke County, where boxes of school supplies filled a large room at the central office.

Roanoke County, Roanoke City, the city of Salem and Craig County partnered with Walmart for this year’s school supply drive, and the community responded.

Chuck Lionberger is Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools.

“What you see here is help going to students,” Lionberger told us. “And every single one of these supplies behind me here is going to help a student have the tools that they need to start the school year with success and start the school year with confidence. And that’s the whole point of why we do this.”

Students won’t have to wait long to put the donated supplies to good use.

Classes start in Roanoke County on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.