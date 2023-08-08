Birthdays
Two arrested on drug distribution charges in Alleghany County

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were arrested on drug distribution charges in Alleghany County Saturday, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

59-year-old Don Hostetter, of Lexington, and 35-year-old Earl Montgomery, of Low Moor, were charged with one count each of possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on I-64 at exit 21 in Alleghany County and found bags of methamphetamine, plastic containers with methamphetamine, Suboxone, 18 glass smoking devices, 100 plastic baggies, razor blades, digital scales, and hypodermic needles.

Hostetter and Montgomery are being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.

