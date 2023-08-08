Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

VOTE: Select hometowns named contenders to be Top Adventure Town

(Education Images/Getty Images)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A handful of our hometowns are in the running to be a Top Adventure Town.

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine has announced 100 finalists in four categories for its 13th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest Presented by LOWA. The contest is determined by reader votes in four categories, ranging from tiny town to large towns.

In August and September 2023, readers of the magazine will pick their favorites from the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions to name the area’s best towns for outdoor adventure, according to the city of Danville.

Several cities and towns in our area are in the running, including Floyd, Halifax and Hot Springs (Tiny), Bedford, Clifton Forge, Galax, Lexington and Marion (Small), Danville (Medium) and Lynchburg and Roanoke (Large).

The contenders determined by the magazine’s staff are “mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters, and live music hot spots,” according to Danville.

Beginning August 8, the magazine’s readers will gradually narrow the field, casting votes in rounds to select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001+), medium town (population 16,001 – 75,000), small town (population 3,001 - 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).

The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

“Towns in and around the Blue Ridge Mountains offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” says editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “Every year we look forward to our readers to once again helping us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”

Vote for your favorite adventure towns here: blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another front brings more storms back into the region.
Comfortable and rain-free through Wednesday afternoon
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
People gather to support those arrested at Roanoke County School Board meeting
Public gathers to support two people arrested at Roanoke County School Board
School bus graphic
Multiple school districts closing early due to threat of severe weather
James River
3 found dead in James River

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history
Korey Rice mugshot.
Pulaski man charged with second-degree murder after being reported missing
Illustration of Neisseria meningitidis. Credit: CDC/ Sarah Bailey Cutchin
Virginia’s public health leaders monitoring cases of invasive meningococcal disease