VOTE: Select hometowns named contenders to be Top Adventure Town

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A handful of our hometowns are in the running to be a Top Adventure Town.

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine has announced 100 finalists in four categories for its 13th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest Presented by LOWA. The contest is determined by reader votes in four categories, ranging from tiny town to large towns.

In August and September 2023, readers of the magazine will pick their favorites from the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions to name the area’s best towns for outdoor adventure, according to the city of Danville.

Several cities and towns in our area are in the running, including Floyd, Halifax and Hot Springs (Tiny), Bedford, Clifton Forge, Galax, Lexington and Marion (Small), Danville (Medium) and Lynchburg and Roanoke (Large).

The contenders determined by the magazine’s staff are “mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters, and live music hot spots,” according to Danville.

Beginning August 8, the magazine’s readers will gradually narrow the field, casting votes in rounds to select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001+), medium town (population 16,001 – 75,000), small town (population 3,001 - 16,000), and tiny town (population less than 3,000).

The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

“Towns in and around the Blue Ridge Mountains offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” says editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “Every year we look forward to our readers to once again helping us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”

Vote for your favorite adventure towns here: blueridgeoutdoors.com/toptowns

