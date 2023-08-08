WDBJ7 EXCLUSIVE: Roanoke City Public Schools launches Star City Eats foodtruck

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is bringing its federal nutrition programs to the community. The school’s project, Star City Eats,made its big debut on Tuesday,

On the outside, it may look like a normal food truck but if you look closely – you’ll see what makes Star City Eats so special.

It’s a meal made and served by high school students enrolled in technical education classes. The opportunity gives students real work experience. Patrick Henry High School Student Caitlin Schultz said she was grateful for the opportunity to not only learn but also serve the community.

“It’s been such a great opportunity for us to work together with our culinary arts, our marketing students,” said RCPS Food and Nutrition Director Ellen Craddock” “It’s been a year-long process for us to develop the design, the concept, the menu.”

Marketing students told WDBJ7 the design and name for the food truck was inspired by Roanoke. They wanted everyone living in the star city to feel welcomed.

Roanoke City Public Schools launched the new mobile service under the federal nutrition program. The new project allows them to deliver meals on wheels to the community.

“We always wanted to be able to come out to where our students are – reach them where they are,” explained Craddock. “We know that there’s hunger and so we want to help give them access to healthy nutritious meals.”

The goal is to deliver low-cost meals. Kids under 18 eat free and adults pay $4.05. Staff can only accept cash at this time.

“We know that there’s a lot of inflation and food cost is very high,” added Craddock. “So, we want to be able to offer a healthy meal at an affordable cost.”

The Star City Eats Food Truck made its big debut on Tuesday. The event was called Food For Thought: Starting the School Year with Success.” Students and staff spend the afternoon serving a fresh meal to families at the Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

“A lot of immigrant and refugee families in the area, in the neighborhood,” explained RCPS English Learner and World Language Supervisor Corey Allder. “So, we just invited them out. So, we could offer the food truck experience but also provide some free books some instructional activities, and educational activities.

RCPS will be hiring two students for a paid internship to continue running the program next summer.

Star City Eats will serve the community one more time before the summer ends. For more information about the event, you can click here to contact RCPS staff.

