BBB offers financial safety tips for college students

(WVIR)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students heading off to college face a new set of challenges with more financial freedom as many go off on their own to school. That’s why the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia encourages families to talk financial safety before moving into the dorm.

BBB Serving Western VA President Julie Wheeler joined Here @ Home with tips to start those conversations and help college students protect their finances.

Wheeler discussed everything from credit and debit card applications to protecting personal information.

