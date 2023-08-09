Birthdays
CI launches kids scavenger hunt

Christiansburg Institute Scavenger Hunt
Christiansburg Institute Scavenger Hunt(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute is encouraging kids to have fun and learn some history in the process.

CI has launched a scavenger hunt for kids and families at the museum.

Kids will go through the museum and look for answers to questions about the museum’s exhibits and history.

The museum staff says it hopes kids learn about what the CI experience was like for students.

“We wanted to say goodbye to summer before all the school classes start so we are welcoming kids and family members into the museum to explore a little history and have a lot of fun,” CI’s Jenny Nehrt said.

Families can stop by anytime the museum is open to try the scavenger hunt.

