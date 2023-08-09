Demolition wraps up in downtown Vinton

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a year after a fire that devastated the Vinton community - the demolition process has wrapped up.

Three buildings with a total of five addresses were taken down because of safety concerns.

Vinton officials and property owners are now focusing on building back better. They say they want to go as big as they can.

Possible options include building residential and business spaces- but the most important factor is keeping the same downtown feeling.

”In any projects that we do in the town - we want to keep the town’s character and really just enhance it... just create more opportunities,” said Vinton’s Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley. “So, the build back is still going to feel like downtown Vinton. So, we’re going to have that character and that charm - it just may be a little bit more bigger and have more opportunities.”

One more building is being evaluated -the former Res Jasmin building. Leaders hope it will be cleared by a structural engineer and can stay up.

