Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Fire in French holiday home for disabled kills at least 9 people with 2 more feared dead

Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.
Rescuers say they are still searching for bodies.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A fire ripped through a vacation home for adult people with disabilities in eastern France on Wednesday, killing nine people while two others are believed to have died, the head of rescue operations said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Philippe Hauwiller, who is leading the firefighters’ rescue operation, said, “We are currently searching for the bodies… two remain to be found.”

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was heading to the site of the fire.

The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. in private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim. Seventeen people were evacuated, including one person with serious injuries who was sent to a hospital.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

———

Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info the group includes adults with “slight intellectual disabilities.” He said that 10 disabled people and one person accompanying the group are believed to be among the dead.

The group usually lives in the city of Nancy, in eastern France, the statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said. “The building was being used ... for their vacation,” it added.

The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized.

The fire was brought under control, the statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X : “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Korey Rice mugshot.
Pulaski man charged with second-degree murder after being reported missing
Showers and storms return to the area.
Increasing clouds today with more showers & storms Thursday
Illustration of Neisseria meningitidis. Credit: CDC/ Sarah Bailey Cutchin
Virginia’s public health leaders monitoring cases of invasive meningococcal disease
Korey Rice
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead

Latest News

Hurricane Dora is boosting wildfires in parts of Hawaii, forcing evacuations. (Source: Jayson...
RAW: Wildfire in Hawaii fueled by hurricane winds
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 9, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 9, 2023
Parents should ask kids the right questions about their school day, and validate their concerns
EARLY YEARS: Preparing kids mentally and emotionally to head back to school