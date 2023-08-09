Birthdays
Friday Football Extra Preview: Christiansburg Blue Demons

Despite losing to Heritage in the Class 3 semifinals, the Blue Demons are determined to get back to that stage.
Tanner Evans runs a drill at Christiansburg football practice.
Tanner Evans runs a drill at Christiansburg football practice.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As one of the last four teams standing in Class 3, Christiansburg football raised the bar even higher last season with a state semifinal appearance.

Despite losing to Heritage at City Stadium, the Blue Demons are determined to get back to that stage, and head coach Alex Wilkens says the goal this year is to have a consistent championship-caliber mentality.

Wilkens has just four returning starters on both sides of the ball, but one of those is all-purpose star Tanner Evans.

The former FFE player of the week is back leading the Blue Demons, with a host of new faces both up front and at skill positions.

Christiansburg opens the season at home on August 25 against Floyd County.

